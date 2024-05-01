10 Used Dodge Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The minivan segment was in decline throughout the mid '00s, and Dodge needed a way to appeal to buyers looking for something a little more on-trend, but just as practical. The brand's answer was the Journey crossover, which debuted for the 2009 model year. It received a lukewarm reception from critics, some of whom pointed out its unremarkable handling and styling in a fiercely competitive segment. Unfortunately for 2009 Journey owners, its reliability record is much less middling — in fact, the car is one of the most troublesome Dodges produced this century.

It's subject to eight recalls according to the NHTSA, with issues concerning everything from a faulty ignition switch to a defective power steering return hose. The agency has also logged over 1,500 owner complaints for the model year, with over 800 concerning the car's electrical systems. Owners have reported electrical faults, including headlights turning on and off by themselves, starter motors repeatedly failing, and even short circuits leading to the car catching fire.

Many report that a faulty TIPM (Totally Integrated Power Module) was found to be the cause, although other drivers report being unable to properly diagnose the problem even after taking it to multiple mechanics. The 2010 Journey also suffers a similarly high level of owner complaints, with a smaller number of owners continuing to report electrical problems for model years as recent as 2017.