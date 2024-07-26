How Long The Warranty Lasts On A Hyundai Engine (And How To Check For Current Recalls)

Extended warranties can be a useful way to protect your car for a good chunk of its lifetime, but they're also optional. Manufacturer's warranties, on the other hand, are just as big a part of a new vehicle purchase as that unmistakable new car smell.

Car companies often include a small assortment of various warranties that kick in as soon as you take ownership, and they can cover all kinds of issues, from emissions to engine troubles. That said, not all warranties cover the same parts or last for the same amount of time (or distance), so it's important to know your coverage terms. When it comes to safety recalls (specifically safety), though, you shouldn't have to worry about warranty coverage — the manufacturer is supposed to fix the affected vehicles regardless of warranty status.

Manufacturer recalls, particularly regarding vehicles and engines, should always be taken seriously. Whether it's possible debris mucking things up like with the Toyota and Lexus engine recall or a potential fire hazard like some recalled Kawasaki engines, it's always a good idea to address these issues as soon as you find out your vehicle is part of that group.