Kawasaki's Engine Recall: What Products Are Affected & How To Check If You Have One

Engines are very complex machines, and sometimes things can go wrong — to the point that, however many months or even years down the line, the manufacturer decides a recall is necessary. Such is the case with select Kawasaki motors, which are part of recall notice 24-256 issued on June 6, 2024.

According to both Kawasaki and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), some engines used in a number of lawn mowers and other engine-driven garden equipment might be prone to overheating, resulting in a potential for burns or catching fire. Currently, there have been a total of eight reports of engine fires from the recalled engines, though thankfully there have not been any injuries thus far.

In total, Kawasaki estimates close to 68,500 affected engines spread across a variety of brands and equipment models. However, only particular models sold within a specific timeframe (and sporting specific serial numbers) are a part of this recall. So if you don't see your particular engine listed anywhere, you should be in the clear.