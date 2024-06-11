Kawasaki's Engine Recall: What Products Are Affected & How To Check If You Have One
Engines are very complex machines, and sometimes things can go wrong — to the point that, however many months or even years down the line, the manufacturer decides a recall is necessary. Such is the case with select Kawasaki motors, which are part of recall notice 24-256 issued on June 6, 2024.
According to both Kawasaki and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), some engines used in a number of lawn mowers and other engine-driven garden equipment might be prone to overheating, resulting in a potential for burns or catching fire. Currently, there have been a total of eight reports of engine fires from the recalled engines, though thankfully there have not been any injuries thus far.
In total, Kawasaki estimates close to 68,500 affected engines spread across a variety of brands and equipment models. However, only particular models sold within a specific timeframe (and sporting specific serial numbers) are a part of this recall. So if you don't see your particular engine listed anywhere, you should be in the clear.
What to look out for
This recall applies to a number of Kawasaki engines that have been used by several lawn and garden equipment companies. The CPSC has provided a list of engine model and specification numbers, and the specific brands being recalled are:
- Bad Boy Mowers: Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850. Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, and Rogue BRG72RD35KA.
- BigDog: Stout MP.
- Bobcat: ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000.
- Cub Cadet: ZTX-6.
- Hustler: FasTrak SDX.
- John Deere: mower model Z760R, Utility vehicle Gator TX 4x2, Gator TS 4x2, and 2016 through 2020 lawn tractors X350R, X350, X354, X370 X380, X384, X390, X394.
- Kubota: Z726XKW.
You can find the engine's serial and model numbers somewhere on the fan housing, though exact placement may differ slightly depending on the model. If you're using hardware with one of the engines listed in the recall, the CPSC recommends that you stop using it immediately.
According to the report, affected mowers and other hardware was sold between April 2021 and December 2023, with items priced between $4,000 and $15,500. The now-recalled items were sold throughout the U.S. from major lawn mower brands for Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, Kawasaki, and Kubota dealers.
What to do if you're affected
If you've managed to find the associated numbers on your Kawasaki engine, and they do match any of the models from the recall, cease operations right away and do not attempt to use the affected item again for your own safety. There's a possibility Kawasaki or the individual manufacturers may contact you to provide instructions on what to do next, but it might not locate everyone or get in touch in a timely manner.
Rather than waiting for a company to reach out, it's recommended that you do the contacting. If your mower or other affected equipment was purchased from an official source (i.e. Kawasaki, Cub Cadet, etc.), reach out to them using their official Consumer Contact channels. If you can't remember or are otherwise unsure of exactly where you purchased the hardware from, the CPSC suggests looking up and contacting an authorized dealer instead.
Once you've managed to get in touch with the appropriate party, you'll need to schedule an appointment and bring your equipment in for repairs. Kawasaki has not stated whether or not customers will need to cover the repair costs, but typically recalls that require repairs are free of charge when performed by the manufacturer or through authorized dealers.