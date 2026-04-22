Nissan Built A Fanbase Of Driving Enthusiasts, Now It Wants To Replace Them With AI

In the early 2000s, Nissan was on a roll. Making full use of the second chance offered by a partnership with Renault, the Japanese automaker brought the Z sports car back to its affordable roots, created an off-road hit in the form of the Xterra, and — after over a decade of trying — finally turned its Infiniti luxury brand into a worthy rival to the German establishment. To an impressionable teenager reading car magazines between classes, Nissan seemed like the coolest automaker around. And that's before it rolled out innovative cars like the R35 GT-R, the first-generation Leaf, and of course, the Murano CrossCabriolet.

It's worth repeating all of this because, while some things haven't changed in the past 20 years, Nissan most definitely has. A Republican-led U.S. government is once again promising the "freedom" of inefficient cars and trucks while driving up gas prices with a Middle Eastern war, but hammered by financial crises and tariffs, Nissan now makes the cars you're more likely to rent than buy.

A year and a bit after desperate merger talks with Honda fizzled out, Nissan stands on stronger financial legs and is preparing for what comes next. The automaker invited SlashGear and other media to its hometown of Yokohama, Japan, to see what its executives have and mind, and why the company deserves a future at all.