The Nissan xTerra Is Back And It Checks All The Boxes That Matter
After a long hiatus, the Nissan Xterra is back, according to a teaser released by Nissan. We don't know much about it, but given the old Xterra's off-roader vibe, it'll definitely lean towards the rugged side. Nissan, however, did preempt fears it'll be yet another unibody crossover.
The new Xterra, scheduled to be launched in late 2028 (a full two years before the launch of whatever Hyundai/Kia is cooking up), is going to be a body-on-frame design like the old Xterra and the current Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.
Additionally, it's supposed to be powered by a choice of V6 or hybrid V6 engines. Given that Nissan does not currently have a V6 hybrid in its North American lineup, we can expect to see a new engine or two announced soon. Still, over two year before the launch gives Nissan time to get more sorted out (although the clock seems to be ticking for Nissan in general). The new XTerra will also be made at Nissan's plants in the United States.
A lot to like
A big body-on-frame SUV checks a lot of boxes for a lot of people, mainly those who want more options than the typical Jeeps, Toyotas, and Fords on offer for drivers wanting something that can go over anything more than slightly rough pavement. Hybrid options are also something that there can never be enough of.
Body-on-frame construction gives the ability for more wheel travel for off-roading, as well as a vehicle generally better suited to towing.
There are still a few unknowns that might sour the news in the future. The biggest is Nissan's own instability as a company. But for the Xterra itself, price would be the biggest potential turn-off. Nissan's other body-on-frame SUV, the Armada, has no issue with a high price tag.
Still, a new Xterra would certainly be cool, given the old SUV's now cult-following. Plus, no one is going to be disappointed at a new smaller 4x4 Nissan SUV after such a long hiatus without one in the lineup.