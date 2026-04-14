The Nissan xTerra Is Back And It Checks All The Boxes That Matter

After a long hiatus, the Nissan Xterra is back, according to a teaser released by Nissan. We don't know much about it, but given the old Xterra's off-roader vibe, it'll definitely lean towards the rugged side. Nissan, however, did preempt fears it'll be yet another unibody crossover.

The new Xterra, scheduled to be launched in late 2028 (a full two years before the launch of whatever Hyundai/Kia is cooking up), is going to be a body-on-frame design like the old Xterra and the current Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

Additionally, it's supposed to be powered by a choice of V6 or hybrid V6 engines. Given that Nissan does not currently have a V6 hybrid in its North American lineup, we can expect to see a new engine or two announced soon. Still, over two year before the launch gives Nissan time to get more sorted out (although the clock seems to be ticking for Nissan in general). The new XTerra will also be made at Nissan's plants in the United States.