Nissan Is Struggling, But Here's How Many Dealerships Have Actually Closed

One of the most notable efforts by Nissan to reinvigorate the company was to pursue a multi-billion-dollar merger with Honda. However, according to the BBC, the deal fell through in February 2025 because the companies were not able to come to an agreement as to whether Nissan is going to be a subsidiary in the new firm, or a partner. Even so, this has not stopped Nissan from setting the goal of introducing as many as 30 new models in the coming year. The most notable addition, is the return of the beloved electric Nissan Leaf, which isexpected to become one of the most affordable electric cars in the U.S.

Nissan is also doubling down on reducing costs since, according to The Guardian, the company aims to close seven factories and cut 20,000 jobs, which represent 15 percent of the company's entire workforce. Moreover, the company is also reportedly shutting down design centers in California and São Paolo while scaling down the operations in London and Japan. Both of these moves are set to realign the company to its new Re:Nissan global organization plan in order to restore profitability.

The company also aims to expand its production of electric cars and batteries within the U.S. while also hoping to lead the charge with all-solid-state batteries (ASSB), with its first ASSB electric model to be launched in 2028. With cost cutting, rapid electrification, and new technologies, Nissan hopes to boost global sales by a million by 2026 and, in turn, bolster its dealership network.