5 Of The Youngest Car Brands In The World

The automotive world is undergoing a bit of an identity crisis at the moment, with new brands popping up every single year. This is especially true in Asia, where cheap Chinese cars are threatening to flood the market and disrupt even the biggest car brands in the world. This is in sharp contrast to a couple decades ago, when the youngest and most innovative car company would have been Tesla, backed by Elon Musk's PayPal fortune. Today, anyone with basic funding and a dream can start a car company. And while competition is always good news for the consumer, how many car brands are too many?

These five car brands on our list are among the youngest in the world. All of them are mature brands, as in, they all have factories up and running, with cars being produced, today. What makes these newcomers fascinating isn't just their youth, it's their complete rejection of how things have always been done. They're not burdened by decades of legacy thinking, union contracts, or outdated facilities. No, to the contrary, these companies actually make some of the most innovative cars, with the best technology and other standout features. One brand on this list actually started out building budget-friendly Android phones before moving onto cars, of all things. With that said, here are five of the youngest car brands in the world.