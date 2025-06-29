13 Of The Biggest Car Brands In The World (And Their First Cars)

Even the mighty oak sprouts from the smallest seed. With more than a hundred years of automotive history in the books, we have seen the rise and fall of uncountable auto manufacturing companies. For every McLaren there are a hundred Pierce-Arrows. Starting and maintaining growth in the ultra-competitive field is nearly impossible, and keeping which companies and brands purchased and operate which is like trying to parse a noble family tree.

Nonetheless, some car-building brands have met with such success that their names a ingrained in the automotive, historic, and cultural fabric. Each of these behemoth names currently operates multi-national networks of producing and building top-notch modern automobiles, but none of them started at the top.

Let's take a drive into automotive history to uncover the humble and sometimes surprising beginnings of some of the most famous auto brands in the world. From diminutive pickup trucks to modified trikes to utilitarian people-carriers, each of these 13 biggest car brands in the world at one point had to put out its very first car.