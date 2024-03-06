Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The Series C Classic Six

If you forked over a substantial amount of cash in 1912 to get yourself into the seat of a Series C, what did you get? You wouldn't get a Chevy "Bowtie" badge, as that wasn't on every Chevy until 1914. It was powered by a 299 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine that generated a thundering 40 horsepower (which was a lot for 112 years ago). According to the Sloan Museum of Discovery, which has one of two surviving examples, the Series-C's luxurious features included electric lights and a fuel gauge. It may look like a lot of other cars from the 1910s, but it was bleeding edge before the First World War. It's important to remember that horses were still a prevalent form of transportation when the Series C was new.

Production versions were reportedly made from 1912 to 1914 at Chevy's Flint plant in Michigan. Three total model years is barely a blip on the radar of automotive production, and the car was mostly a sales flop as it was too expensive compared to the competition. But the short production life and high price tag apparently didn't matter as the Series C helped make Chevrolet into a legitimate automaker over 100 years ago.

[Featured image by Chevrolet via Chevrolet Media | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0 DEED]