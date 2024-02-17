All About The Engines That Powered Chevy's 1969 Chevelle SS

The next upgraded engine option came in the form of the L78. This variant of the big-block 396 came with upgraded rectangular-port cylinder heads and a Holley 4150 four-barrel carburetor with an aluminum intake manifold. In addition, it came with an even more aggressive camshaft and saw an increase in the compression ratio to 11:1. This bumped power to 375 horsepower and retained the 415 lb-ft. torque rating. In today's money, this upgrade set buyers back nearly $2,200.

Finally, the most expensive engine upgrade was the L89 variant. At $647.75, it works out to just under $5,600 in today's money. That's a substantial price increase. However, it netted buyers a set of aluminum cylinder heads. That, of course, saves quite a bit of weight in comparison to cast-iron heads. However, Chevrolet officially gave it the same power figures as the L78 at 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque.

Devout Chevy fans may note that the 425-horsepower 427 cubic-inch big block is missing from this list. However, the engine was not officially offered by Chevrolet as an option for the Chevelle. Instead, dealerships were capable of ordering the 427 for dealer installs on customer cars. If you're really in the know, you'd note that Chevrolet upped the displacement of the 396 engine offerings by the end of the 1969 model year. However, the name scheme remained the same and all literature still displayed "396."