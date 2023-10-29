The Top 10 Best Chevy Truck Commercials Of All Time

Even though Chevrolet is one of the most recognizable brands on the planet, and has been providing vehicles to the public for well over a century, it still needs to advertise its products regularly to remain competitive. In advertising its trucks, Chevrolet has used several different techniques with the television commercials it has created, ever since the very first one in 1948. Each decade, a new crop of ads popped up extolling the virtues of the fine Chevrolet truck, with a range of tactics to elicit emotion that could hopefully be converted into a sale.

Over the years, Chevrolet trucks have been associated with multiple jingles and slogans. Some of the most memorable include "See the USA in Your Chevrolet," "Baseball, Hotdogs, Apple Pie, and Chevrolet," "Heartbeat of America," "Built to Stay Tough," "Nothing works like a Chevy," and "Like a Rock." The last one accompanied the Bob Seger song from which the slogan was pulled, and hearing it today can cause PTSD for '90s kids forced to suffer through one too many Chevy ads during primetime. Some of these marketing campaigns were more successful than others, and many of them were downright annoying. However, auto advertising has improved over the last couple of decades as marketers have figured out how to make car ads at least marginally entertaining and less insufferable. Some are even enjoyable and funny. Nonetheless, of the decades' worth of examples we have available today — scores of old car ads are posted to YouTube — these are some of the very best.