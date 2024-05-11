Everything BMW Fans Should Know About The 2002 Turbo

If timing is everything, then bad timing was responsible for the ultimate failure of the BMW 2002 Turbo in the marketplace of the mid-1970s. Just as the 2002 Turbo was starting to be produced, the global oil crisis hit and turned the automotive world upside down. High performance was out and fuel economy was in. The 2002 Turbo's mechanical fuel injection had no computer controls, so the more air-fuel mixture that could be compressed by the turbocharger, the more power that could be produced. This was not the recipe for a fuel-efficient car. As the oil crisis took hold, Autobahn speed limits and car-free Sundays were put into effect in Germany. In the U.S., there were fuel shortages and odd/even-day gas rationing.

The 2002 Turbo's price was also an issue, with it costing about the same as a mid-size Mercedes-Benz sedan and 1/3 more than its 2002 tii sibling. A total of 1,672 BMW 2002 Turbos were produced (1,057 in white and 615 in silver), making them very rare collector's items today. Recent auction prices are in the $150,000-$220,000 range.

The BMW 2002 Turbo represents a milestone in performance cars and should be celebrated for what it accomplished. As the first turbocharged European production car, it set a pattern for the more advanced vehicles with computer-controlled, more fuel-efficient turbos that would follow it into the market a few years later, after oil prices started coming down from their peak.