What Is Understeer And Oversteer In Handling?

Experienced drivers know that crazy numbers in horsepower and torque alone won't cut it. Sure, a beefy V8 muscle car like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 can dominate the quarter-mile track like no other production vehicle. However, when you introduce tight corners on a circuit, things start to change. Handling and accurate steering are critical aspects of a vehicle's performance. Moreover, a lot of the finesse and driving skills that determine a driver's abilities are related to handling the car on something more than just a straight line.

Understeering and oversteering are some of the most critical phenomena in handling. Depending on a car's drivetrain configurations and the driver's skills, entering and exiting a corner might not go as planned. Knowing what is happening in such scenarios and what has caused the inaccuracy in executing a correct turn is vital to saving the situation and avoiding crashes. On the other hand, not being familiar with the nature of the car and panicking usually leads inexperienced drivers to take measures that only worsen the situation.

We'll explore everything you need to know about safely recovering from understeer and oversteer should they occur. But before that, we must define terms and what can cause understeer and oversteer.