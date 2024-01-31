Why Do Ford Mustangs Seem To Spin Out So Frequently?

When talking about iconic vehicles, it's difficult to exclude the Ford Mustang from the conversation. As one of the best-selling sports cars in the world, this American pony revolutionized the automotive industry ever since its debut in the '60s. Throughout generations, the Mustang has always turned heads for featuring some of the mightiest American V8 engines. However, engine output is not the only aspect in which the Mustang has a reputation.

Especially in the last two decades, many have raised eyebrows at the Mustang's handling. There is no shortage of videos on the internet poking fun at Mustang drivers for having trouble keeping their cars in a straight line. Mustangs frequently hitting curbs and running into the crowd at car meetings have resulted in generally negative feedback from many car enthusiasts.

The Mustang's reputation as a dangerous vehicle is more than just a claim coming from the car community. Per IIHS's data, Mustangs are among the deadliest vehicles on the road, which is why they can be likely to kill the driver in a crash. But where does such a bad reputation come from? Is there an intrinsic problem with Mustangs in general? Or is the driver to blame?

There are multiple factors contributing to the Ford Mustang's reputation as a sports car with dangerous handling. Sure, the driver's experience can certainly play a major role in the Mustang spinning out. However, there are other issues that imply the Mustang is not a tame horse. Without further ado, let's explore the main reasons behind the Mustang's notorious handling.