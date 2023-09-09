The 10 Best All Season Tires: Top Choices For Staying Safe In Any Weather
Tires are a largely utilitarian product that we tend not to think about until it's time to check their air pressure or switch them for a new set. However, as the last point of contact between our vehicle and the road, our safety is dependent upon their quality and integrity each time we turn the key in the ignition. It is, therefore, essential that we consider the best options to suit our specific requirements and budget when selecting a set of tires.
Most of us seek a tire that performs well on most road conditions and in any weather, year-round, making the all-season tire ideal for most purposes. Once the Goodyear company invented this jack-of-all-trades in 1977, we were spared from having the wrong tool for the job or having to switch tires regularly. All-season tires quickly became the most widely-used option by a large margin, and as such, there is an extensive choice available, even within specific segments.
How We Selected Our Products
There are many criteria to be considered when choosing your ideal all-season tire. These can include speed, treadwear, traction, and temperature ratings. It's also essential to consider your specific vehicle, typical driving conditions, and preferences. Some tires might excel in certain areas like dry or wet traction, snow performance, comfort, or longevity. Road noise might be an issue for you, and many models are significantly quieter than others.
There are also relatively new categories that must be considered. For instance, electric vehicle drivers will benefit from fitting bespoke EV tires that are harder-wearing and quieter. Alternatively, you may prefer the practicality of run-flat tires to ensure you can arrive at your destination safely with a puncture.
Here, we have identified all major categories of all-season tires to suit various consumer vehicles, environments, and road conditions. We then shortlisted the best tires to land our picks of the best all-season tires within each segment while considering the views of aggregate sites like Tire Rack, Car Talk, and JD Power. The resulting 10 models make up our choices of the best tires currently available from the world's top manufacturers.
Best Overall: Michelin CrossClimate 2
While no all-season tire performs flawlessly in all conditions, the Michelin CrossClimate 2 inspires confidence. It suits various vehicle types and features Michelin's Thermal Adaptive tread compound and PIANO noise reduction tuning. These innovations provide good traction on both dry and wet roads, as well as light snow, and significantly reduce vibration, resulting in a quieter and more comfortable ride throughout the cabin. While it is not ideal for use in heavy snow, this comprehensive tire is close to perfection.
Buy the Michelin CrossClimate 2 on Amazon for $247.99.
Best Standard: Continental PureContact LS
The highly-rated Continental PureContact LS is intended for use on a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, coupes, and smaller SUVs, and provides a balance of performance, comfort, and durability. It achieves this with an asymmetric tread pattern optimized for improved handling at higher speeds and a special temperature-activated polymer compound that reduces wear and increases fuel consumption over distance. It also incorporates Continental's Comfort Ride technology, which insulates the tread and reduces cabin noise. When properly balanced, this is a great value tire for all occasions, including light snow.
Buy the Continental PureContact LS on Amazon for $143.28.
Best Touring: BF Goodrich Advantage Control
The BF Goodrich Advantage Control tire is a grand touring option that is suitable for many different vehicles. It is notable for its advanced silica-rich tread compound, long lifespan, and more consistent wear throughout the tire. This comes from its specially designed tread pattern that distributes wear across the footprint.
It also incorporates "Aqua Flume Technology," which disperses water from four deep lateral grooves, considerably improving its wet-weather performance. BF Goodrich offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on your purchase, but these tires offer outstanding tread life and value for money and should live up to your expectations.
Buy the BF Goodrich Advantage Control on Amazon for $141.99.
Best High Performance: Cooper Cobra Radial G/T
Those who want to go faster demand a tire with improved road handling and stopping power. The Cooper Cobra Radial G/T is designed for use on muscle cars and sports cars and combines classic looks with modern tire technology, so there's no need to compromise on aesthetics or performance. Beyond the archetypal raised white lettering is a refined tread designed to maximize road contact and reduce wear for longevity. It also effectively disperses water, giving you extra confidence in adverse conditions all year round.
Buy the Cooper Cobra Radial G/T on Amazon for $143.64.
Best Ultra High Performance: Pirelli P Zero AS Plus
As the sole provider of tires for Formula One, Pirelli knows a thing or two about high-performance tire design. The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus features an asymmetric tread pattern that provides a quieter ride experience with balanced traction. The shoulder blocks on its tread improve handling when cornering, while it incorporates a rigid central rib to assist with steering. Water dispersal is highly effective thanks to its circumferential grooves that reduce the likelihood of hydroplaning and make it more adept at handling snowy conditions.
Buy the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus on Amazon for $181.96.
Best All-Terrain: Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT
As its name suggests, the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT is designed for durability and is our pick for drivers of all-terrain vehicles. Its steel-reinforced construction can perform well under heavy loads, and its symmetrical tread pattern provides excellent handling and traction on various surfaces.
The Workhorse HT also has extra-wide circumferential grooves, which give it excellent water-dispersion properties, making it a good pick for those who regularly experience wet or light snowy conditions. It also uses soybean oil in its construction as a greener alternative that reduces the use of petroleum.
Buy the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT on Amazon for $248.99.
Best Crossover/SUV: Michelin Latitude Tour
Drivers of crossovers and SUVs demand a versatile tire that performs on a variety of surfaces and can handle the added stresses endured by larger vehicles in adverse weather. The Michelin Latitude Tour offers the perfect solution as a durable, quiet option that provides improved fuel efficiency over distance.
It utilizes Michelin's Comfort Control Technology to reduce vibration and MaxTouch construction that improves wear across the tire. The Latitude Tour performs well in most conditions, including light snow, as a comprehensive, consistently reliable, albeit pricier solution.
Buy the Michelin Latitude Tour on Amazon for $222.
Best Truck: Firestone Destination LE3
Truck drivers expect to be on the road come rain or shine, and the Firestone Destination LE3 inspires confidence in poor weather conditions, including light snow. Thanks to its sophisticated rubber compound and symmetrical tread pattern, it demonstrates excellent handling and a smooth ride, and it has slotted rims that disperse water.
Features include Firestone's Tractiontech technology for a more robust tread, and it is reinforced with steel belts and nylon for improved durability. The Destination LE3 is notable for its quietness and fuel efficiency, and Firestone offers buyers a 70,000-mile limited warranty.
Buy the Firestone Destination LE3 on Amazon for $154.99.
Best Electric Vehicle: Hankook Ion Evo AS
Electric vehicle tires have to perform differently from regular tires on account of their extra weight (of as much as 1,000 pounds), added torque, and quietness that makes road noise all the more apparent. EVs are also judged on their range, so the tires need to reflect low energy consumption. The Hankook Ion Evo AS is designed to address these issues head-on and does so convincingly, with a broad band of noise-absorbing material on its inner and a claimed 25% more lateral stiffness to assist with range.
Buy the Hankook Ion Evo AS on Amazon for $265.66.
Best Run Flat: Bridgestone DriveGuard
Run flat tires provided a welcome solution to the punctures that we all dread. However, in the past, they also produced a somewhat bumpier ride. Bridgestone pioneered a smoother ride on run-flat tires with the DriveGuard range that utilizes its NanoPro-Tech sidewall, which provides a quieter, less bumpy experience even on rough surfaces.
It is also a very competent tire, with great handling in the dry and excellent traction in the wet. Bridgestone puts its money where its mouth is by offering a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty, which inspires confidence in this well-performing and practical option.
Buy the Bridgestone DriveGuard on Amazon for $258.82.