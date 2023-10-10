How France's Compact FT Tanks Ruled The Battlefield In WW1

Though World War II tanks like the American M4 Sherman and the British Churchill are well-known, it may surprise you to learn that the French company Renault is largely attributed with inspiring the world's modern tanks. Designed originally by Louis Renault, the founder of what is known as the Renault Group today, the compact yet powerful Renault FT Light Tank, nicknamed "Five of Hearts" by Americans, would dominate the battlefield during World War I and would inspire tank design for decades to come.

Nearly 3,000 of these light tanks were produced from 1917 to 1918, during which Renault struggled to keep up with production demands. The rise of trench warfare and fully automatic machine guns had created a unique and deadly obstacle for infantry forces worldwide. The FT, however, excelled in this environment and enabled infantry to safely follow behind as the highly mobile armored vehicle navigated tough terrain.

While other French designs of the 1910s, like the Boirault Machine Tank, were abject failures, Renault made its mark with a solution that would be one of the final factors in the Allies' victory in the war.