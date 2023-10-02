One Giant Tread: The History Behind The French Boirault Machine Tank

In 1914, during the start of World War 1, French engineer Louis Boirault created one of the strangest-looking military vehicles of all time with the invention of the Boirault Machine. This bizarre creation was in direct response to the rise of trench warfare during the First World War. For the first time, troops had to deal with artillery and fully automatic weapons capable of firing 450 to 600 rounds per minute.

Forces began to dig trenches to protect themselves from the constant bombardment of artillery and machine gun fire. This defensive method had the unintended effect of creating a nightmarish expanse of no man's land between both military lines, often strewn with layers of barbed wire fence that would stop the enemy from advancing. French forces needed a solution as this tactic proved highly effective, as often soldiers would get tangled up in the barbed wire when attempting to advance.

Ultimately, while the Boirault Machine was theoretically functional at tamping down barbed wire to make way for military forces, there was so much wrong with the design that it was never commissioned in combat. Instead, armies worldwide would opt for designs more reminiscent of modern-day tanks, which also had mixed efficacy in dealing with barbed wire.