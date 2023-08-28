The 12 Oldest War Vehicles Still Being Used Today

Military spending can amount to hundreds of billions of dollars annually as new technologies are sought, and systems are updated to ensure the world's best fighting forces stay one step ahead of their competition. However, those countries that lack spending power often resort to tried and true technology from previous generations. In some cases, this means using relatively antiquated vehicles that, in some instances, call[ back to the Cold War or even World War II.

While, on the face of it, this may sound desperate or even downright dangerous, military technology is by its nature highly robust, and some examples, such as the Tupolev TU-95 long-range bomber or the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter, have not as yet required replacing. Some older designs, such as the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane and the Type 209 submarine, have received regular updates to keep them consistent with modern military requirements.

For this article, we have chosen vehicles that remain in fighting forces today. For example, some individual ships and submarines are still used as training vessels or for reconnaissance purposes. These include the USS Constitution, a square-rigger sailing frigate from 1797, and the last remaining Hai Shi Class submarine from 1944, which are still technically in service with the United States and Taiwanese navies, respectively, but pose no significant military threat. The following are the oldest war vehicles that are still in active service today.