The First Production Car Powered By A V12 Engine (And No, It's Not An Italian Exotic)

Although Packard's Twin Six takes the crown for having the first production V12 engine, several of its American rivals weren't far behind. Enger launched its first V12-powered car a few months after Packard. Enger's V12 car was far cheaper than a Twin Six, although it wasn't as powerful. Weidely, an engine builder, also unveiled a V12 at around the same time, and it would go on to be used in production cars from various auto manufacturers, including the Kissel Double Six.

However, none of these rivals could match the popularity of Packard's Twin Six. Eventually, these rival manufacturers would end production of their V12-powered models, leaving Packard as the sole V12 manufacturer by the early 1920s. Despite carving out a niche for itself, Packard decided not to release a direct replacement for the Twin Six, instead debuting its Single Eight successor in 1923. For a few years, the production of V12 engines would then be paused, with Packard committing to its eight-cylinder engines and other manufacturers unwilling to take the plunge and develop a twelve-cylinder of their own.

That changed in 1931, when Cadillac unveiled a V12-powered car, the Cadillac Fleetwood, just a year after launching the iconic V16-powered Cadillac Series 452. This V12 borrowed design elements from the V16, including a four-inch stroke and 45-degree V-angle. Packard unveiled a revived Twin Six the following year, while other competitors, including Lincoln and Pierce-Arrow, also developed their own versions of the V12 engine.

