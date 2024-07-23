5 Iconic Cars Powered By 16-Cylinder Engines

Americans often hold up the iconic V8 engines of the past as the high watermark for vehicular excellence. From large pickup trucks to the heyday of the muscle car, these eight-cylinder powerhouses have come to define what many people think about when they picture a powerful engine. However, that's a pretty limiting idea of what a car's engine can be. In the grand scheme of things, V8s can even look small compared to other mechanical beasts, especially when put against something like a V16 engine.

Cars with V12 engines are already rare, and seeing a V16 in the wild is even less common. These massive 16-cylinder engines have powered trains and airplanes, so seeing one under the hood of a car is always noteworthy. They're hardly new tech, though, as V16 engines have existed for over 100 years. To give a proper spotlight to the hulking engine, let's look at five different cars that have utilized the V16 over the years.

[Featured image by Craig Howell via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]