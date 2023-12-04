Looks Can Be Deceiving: The Intriguing Tale Of A Rare Lamborghini Look-A-Like

Artists will be inspired by those who came before them in the form of homage or imitation. Quentin Tarantino pulls from Brian De Palma, who is pulling from Alfred Hitchcock, and the line continues. Though they may not be thought of as art by many people, automobile designs can be beautiful. A car's shape, color, and material play a significant role in why someone would want to purchase it. So, for car designers, they are inspired just like any other artist. They look to past models and use them as a jumping-off point to create their own distinct work.

When it comes to cars being perceived as beautiful objects, there's no place better to look than Italy, home to Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Lamborghini. The latter of the three, in particular, has carved out a space for itself, creating sleek, eye-popping cars that so many manufacturers are still emulating to this day. Look at a Lamborghini Miura P400 from 1966 and see the inspiration everywhere.

One car, in particular, took a page out of the Lamborghini design book perhaps more than any other, which makes sense because it came from folks who worked for Lamborghini. The Cizeta Moroder V16T could be seen as a spiritual successor to Lamborghini's own Countach. Don't let that description make you think this is just some cheap knockoff. No, the Cizeta is as powerful as it is striking, and those with one are among an exclusive club.

[Featured image by Alden Jewell via Wikipedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0 DEED]