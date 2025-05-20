Why Nissan Discontinued This Weird Convertible SUV

The Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet may have been one of the most bizarre automotive decisions in recent memory, but it didn't come out of nowhere. The convertible's origin goes back to a personal request from then-CEO Carlos Ghosn's wife. Ghosn greenlit the CrossCabriolet after his wife, Rita Kordahi, expressed her desire to experience the thrill of open-air driving in the practical package of a Murano. Ghosn, notorious for indulging in eccentric executive decisions during his 16-year reign at Nissan, handed the idea over to the design and engineering teams with a two-year deadline. And so, a convertible crossover — something the market hadn't asked for — was born, joining the ranks of other Nissan convertibles like the Micra C+C.

Advertisement

As the car evolved from concept to production, its target demographic became clearer: upmarket, older buyers looking for something unique. But while the intent was certainly ambitious, the execution left much to be desired. Going convertible meant that the Murano CrossCabriolet lost its structural rigidity, practicality, and refinement. Chassis bracing couldn't fully make up for the compromised body, leading to noticeable flex and shuddering over bumps and diminished handling.

Even worse, it sacrificed several key features of an SUV. The rear seats were cramped, trunk access was limited due to the folding soft top, and its outward appearance — an awkward fusion of high-riding SUV and squashed convertible — made it the laughing stock of the early 2010s. Nissan had gambled on novelty, but buyers weren't sold.

Advertisement