10 Of The Wildest Features Ever Built Into A Car

Cars used to be little more than horseless carriages, but as technology has improved, that's changed. Some advances have been as basic (and crucial) as improved safety and gas efficiency, while others have created new "features" to push car performance even further or just add more tools to a car's overall bag of tricks.

While many car features are useful, not all are created equal. Some, such as warning systems that keep you within highway lanes, are more annoying than practical, while others are so high-tech they defeat their own purpose.Then there are car features that just make you tilt your head and ask, "Why?"

Why did someone build a car with a single door that opens like a fighter jet cockpit? Why did a car company add video game functionality to its automobiles? Why did an engineer try to literally reinvent the wheel? We can't answer most of these questions, but we can tell you about the crazy and jaw-dropping car features that would make you wonder these same thoughts.

Here are 10 of the wildest features ever built for or built into cars.

