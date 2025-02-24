5 Annoying Car Features We Want Gone

Looking back at automobiles from the 20th century, you'll find features like manual crank windows, a CD or cassette player, and manual transmissions, among other elements. Reminiscing on the '90s, one of the most luxurious add-ons you could get was an analog car phone, which by today's standards is a laughably bulky and completely unnecessary accessory.

Advertisement

Today, many features are automated; dashboards now feature digital displays and media touchscreens that wirelessly connect to your smartphone, and some models even offer limited self-driving capabilities. Safety features have advanced significantly with cutting-edge driver assistance technology that utilizes sensors and cameras to help enhance spatial awareness and intervene in emergency situations. A few of these technologies were even predicted in Hollywood fiction long ago, such as AI-equipped navigation seen in old-school sci-fi "Star Wars" — the tech that has become a reality.

While many modern vehicle features have made our daily commutes more convenient, efficient, and safer, some of them can also be quite bothersome, to the point we might want them gone (at least in their current form). Though designed with good intentions, these high-tech additions come with limitations and can create unintended problems. Features like auto start-stop, lane-keeping systems, the absence of tactile buttons and dials, driver attention warnings, and voice command control can all cause the average driver a bit of frustration.

Advertisement