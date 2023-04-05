How To Enable Or Disable The Climate Controls In Your Tesla

Teslas have one of the more unusual interior layouts of any car (electric or otherwise) today. It takes minimalism to the extreme, and there are very few buttons to speak of, save for a few on the steering wheel that may (or may not) be a yoke similar to what you would see in the cockpit of a plane.

Compare this to the veritable cornucopia of buttons in cars from a couple of decades ago — the difference is pretty striking. The sole interior feature of any Tesla is the large, iPad-like screen right in the middle of the dash that controls most aspects of the car.

That includes your music, navigation, phone calls, and even locking the doors. As the weather gets warmer, you may want to throw on the A/C and mess with the climate control system while driving. In many cars, that can be accomplished by a few button taps or the twist of a knob. It's not that simple with a Tesla and its touchscreen. Fortunately, cranking the A/C isn't that complex once you figure out the screen.