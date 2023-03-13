5 Tesla Voice Commands That Add Convenience To Your Driving Experience

One of the first things that new Tesla owners will want to play around with is the climate control settings. Through the voice command functionality, a Tesla driver can adjust a number of essential air conditioning and other climate control features without having to focus on the center console. Simply press your voice command button on the steering wheel and direct the car accordingly.

Some basic voice command features include "make it cooler," and "make it warmer," which will each adjust the temperature in the vehicle by 3 degrees Fahrenheit (either lower or higher, respectively). You can also give a specific command regarding the temperature if a more drastic change is required. This can be done on the driver or passenger side. You can also ask the vehicle to "direct airflow to..." in order to focus the vents on yourself (for instance on your face) or somewhere else.

Tesla voice commands also come in more creative layouts. Users have reported a number of funny additions that are sure to elicit a chuckle from passengers who've never had the Tesla experience before. Users have found that the voice command "eject the passenger seat," directs a Tesla to turn on the passenger seat's warmers to full blast. A less comedic option is to simply use the command "set seat heater to X."