Is Using Auto Start-Stop Bad For Your Engine?

An automatic start-stop system in vehicles is known by many names: Some call it a "stop-start," others "S&S," and others a "micro-hybrid technology." But whatever you call it, it's a common feature in modern vehicles that deserves an in-depth understanding. If you're wondering if such a system is bad for your engine, the short answer is no. The long answer, however, requires a review of how this technology works.

An auto start-stop system won't likely cause significant damage to your engine. It's only natural, however that some folks suspect that frequent stopping and starting of the engine could cause wear and tear over time. These skeptics aren't exactly wrong for their suspicions. In fact, frequent stop-start cycles can indeed wear down an engine, but fortunately, engineers have come up with some clever ways to reduce engine wear from these systems.

An auto start-stop system performs as you'd expect from the name. It turns off the engine automatically when the vehicle stops moving and starts it up once the vehicle begins moving again. The point is to help reduce fuel consumption, making it one of the most effective fuel-efficient technologies ever.

So, start-stop systems are a step in the right direction for lowering CO2 emissions. For hybrid and electric vehicles, this can help conserve electrical charge, essentially accomplishing the same thing. Ford introduced the technology to the U.S. in 2012, though Volkswagen brought it to Europe in 1983. Since then, just about every auto manufacturer has incorporated start-stop systems in some capacity. How these manufacturers have addressed the risk of greater engine wear is worth exploring.