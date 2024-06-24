5 Driving Habits Making You Spend More On Gas

Idling is something you cannot always avoid when driving. It happens when you're stuck in traffic, sitting in line at a drive-through, or waiting in a parking lot to pick up a friend.

However, when you continuously leave the engine running for long stretches without moving, you are wasting fuel. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, unnecessary idling in personal vehicles wastes about 3 billion gallons of fuel each year in the United States alone.

Now, if idling excessively wastes so much fuel, what's a person to do about it? The answer to that is simple: turn off your engine for the duration of the wait. Of course, a lot of folks think restarting your car uses more fuel than leaving it running, but that no longer holds true. Modern cars are built to handle frequent restarting without any major impact on the engine.

In fact, most carmakers are designing cars now with auto stop-start technology that automatically turns off the engine when your car comes to a stop and restarts it immediately when you're ready to move. So, as soon as you take your foot off the brake pedal and place it on the gas pedal, the engine comes back on, and you're good to go.

This way, by restarting your engine instead of leaving it idling, you'll also be reducing emissions and contributing in no small way to protecting the environment. Plus, in the long haul, you're saving some money on gasoline and prolonging your car's lifespan. So, the next time you find yourself idling for more than a minute, whether you're waiting to "warm up the car" or parked to take a call, remember how much fuel you might be wasting.