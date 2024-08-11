Pontiac Aztek Tent: Everything You Need To Know About This Rare GM Accessory

Pontiac introduced the Aztek at the 2000 Detroit Auto Show and produced the proto-crossover the following year. Since then, it has been universally lauded as the ugliest car ever made in America. Perhaps you know of it if you watched AMC's wildly popular "Breaking Bad" television show, where the main character — Walter White — drove around a dilapidated fern-green model during the first four seasons of the show.

Or maybe you've seen one of the many memes floating around lately comparing it to the Tesla Cybertruck (which has a long and complicated history). Take, for instance, one of our favorite memes that claims the Cybertruck is just an Aztek with original 1995 PlayStation graphics. It's safe to say that the Aztek has reached a very special place in American pop culture.

It isn't just hated by internet trolls and bashed endlessly on Reddit threads. Back in December 2017, Car & Driver published a scathing article that called the Aztek "a blatant minivan-in-drag monstrosity" and "a sad, fat man who'd had his nose cut off." And those were the "nicer" things the article had to say.

The Aztek sat on top of a minivan platform, which explains its tall, boxy appearance. Now, imagine this odd-looking rig with a camping tent attached to its backside. If it wasn't unattractive enough already, this accessory put it straight over the edge (of a cliff). Despite all the hate, we still contend Pontiac's Aztek was just ahead of its time.

