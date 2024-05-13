10 Weird Attempts To Reinvent The Wheel (Literally)

The car is one of the most important creations ever. Automobiles reinvented transportation and even associated industries — we wouldn't have the assembly line if it weren't for cars. Quite frankly, the only invention more influential than the car is the wheels they rely on.

Wheels have been around since at least 3500 B.C.E. and have undergone relatively few changes. First builders started hollowing out solid wheels and supporting them with spokes, then they added items such as rubber rings (i.e. tires) to the outsides for extra durability and traction. However, the core principle and shape of the wheel have remained unaltered for thousands of years, so much so that people have generally given up trying to create a better method of transportation. In fact, the idiom "reinventing the wheel" describes working hard to create an alternative to something that has already been perfected. But if that expression were true, then the tank's treads and the hovercraft's inflatable balloon wouldn't exist. Turns out wheels aren't universally efficient in all situations — and there's always room for improvement.

Here are some crazy ideas engineers and designers have come up with to alter how wheels function, if not supplant them entirely.