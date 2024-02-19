4 Archimedes Inventions That Can Still Be Seen In Modern Engineering

Pick a point in time — any random point in the world's history — and you'll likely be able to find some sign of genius. Brilliant minds have speckled generations past, providing their people with inventions that simplified life and contributed to the advancement of mankind. Some minds, like that of third century B.C mathematician, astronomer, and inventor Archimedes of Syracuse, inadvertently left a blueprint that modern marvels picked up on and adopted into their engineering feats.

Though Archimedes may have passed during the siege of Syracuse, his legacy has long outlived him and become the basis for many applications that we still use today. While there are tales of fantasy and myth we could tout, like the controversial burning mirrors historians still debate over today, there are real, verifiable inventions attributed to Archimedes that we still see traces of in the modern world.

Through these four inventions bred from Archimedes' genius, we enjoy conveniences that otherwise, very likely wouldn't exist.