Here's How Hurst Lightning Rod Shifters Worked

In 1983, Oldsmobile teamed up with Hurst — the world famous company known for its gear shifters — to unleash a limited edition G-body Cutlass with an automatic transmission. It wasn't Hurst's first collaboration with Detroit automakers, having done so several times (mostly with Oldsmobile), starting all the way back in 1968 with the Oldsmobile 442.

These were equipped with quick sequential "Dual Gate" shifters, a method taken from the drag strip, where drivers found moving the stick shifter in a straight line was faster and more precise than following the standard "H" pattern of your typical manual transmission.

The '83 H/O was both a continuation of that line and a heartfelt nod to the American muscle cars of yore that died off inauspiciously the decade before; due to a culmination of events led by a global oil crisis, new emission standards and a national speed limit cap of 55 miles per hour.

A new trick was needed — something that looked wild and wholly unexpected — to draw in a new breed of performance enthusiast. So Hurst came up with Lightning Rods, a triad of gear shifters that took the idea of the Dual Gate shifter and, believe it or not, made shifting more convoluted than it ever needed to be.

That said, it sure looked cool. Remember, this was the 1980s, where things we thought were cool then — like big hair and bright neon clothing — don't hold up so well today. So, how did this multi-tentacled beast work?