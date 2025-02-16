Every Nissan Convertible Ever Made

When you think of convertibles, Nissan likely isn't the first name that comes to mind. For most, the brand is more associated with ultra-reasonable family cars like the 2025 Nissan Altima or legendary performance cars like the Nissan GT-R. Despite that, the Japanese automaker is no stranger to offering its customers the chance to get some wind in their hair.

Advertisement

Sure, you're probably familiar with the Roadster versions of the 350Z and 370Z, but there's so much more to Nissan's convertible products than just those two. Granted, it's still not a huge selection, but products like the early Datsun Fairlady roadsters, the quirky Nissan Figaro, and the much-maligned Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet all show that Nissan has form here. Not all of these products were necessarily great (or successful), but you can't blame Nissan for trying — even if we still can't quite figure out what it was thinking with the Murano Crosscabriolet. But we'll discuss that vehicle when the time comes.

As of early 2025, Nissan's vehicle lineup is entirely free of convertibles, with no signs that's going to change any time soon. But even if the company never makes another droptop, that's no reason not to take a trip down memory lane and check out all of the convertibles it's built over the decades.

Advertisement