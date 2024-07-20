5 Classic Volkswagen Models That Will Look Great In Any Garage

Volkswagen has made a wide variety of visually attractive vehicles throughout its 90-year history. From its Beetle-based rear-drive, air-cooled era to its front-drive, water-cooled cars that began in the 1970s, there are numerous VWs that will look great in any garage. The focus here is on the "look great" part, so let's focus on the more appealing Volkswagen vehicles from the company's back catalog.

To establish my credibility, let me share the range of my VW ownership and driving experiences with you. I have owned a 1971 Karmann Ghia, a 1974 Dasher, and a 1981 Mk1 Scirocco (for 34 years). My family members have owned a 1963 Beetle, two 1980 Jettas, 1977 and 1978 Rabbits, a 1979 Rabbit Diesel, a 1981 Jetta Diesel, 1990 and 2001 Passats, a 1991 Cabrio, and a 1999 Beetle. My brother-in-law is also a hardcore enthusiast who worked for Volkswagen (and Saab) as a West Coast District Sales Manager during the late 1970s and early-to-mid 1980s. Through his experiences, I came to understand the highs and lows of the automotive import sales game, including the European marques' limited understanding of how the American market worked and what the customers here really wanted. He was also able to borrow some very cool VWs on the weekends!

I experienced the transition from air-cooled to water-cooled powertrains, the pleasures of driving these well-engineered cars, and the challenges of maintaining them as they age. But that's another topic for another article — it's time to select what I believe are the five classic Volkswagen models that will look great in any garage.