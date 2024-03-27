An In-Depth Look At Volkswagen's Air-Cooled Flat-4 Engine

Classic Volkswagens have a cult following, and that's certainly no secret. The Type 1 and Type 2, better known as the VW Beetle and Bus, stand out as some of the most recognizable cars in history (though Volkswagen did attempt to replace the Beetle several times). They're staples in movies, commercials, and art and are a common sight at virtually any car show. However, many folks (outside of those who own them) may not know the engines themselves are one of the biggest draws to these particular cars. They are simple, dependable, and easy to work on.

Many folks simply refer to these engines as "flat-four" or "boxer" engines because of their horizontally opposed rotating assembly. While the majority of engines have pistons that oscillate vertically (or near it in the case of V-shaped engines), flat-layout engines have pistons that move side to side from the crankshaft, which is located in the center of the engine block. You'll also hear folks refer to them as "air-cooled" Volkswagen engines because, as the name implies, they do not use a liquid cooling system to maintain operating temperatures. Here's everything you need to know about these iconic powerplants for these legendary cars.