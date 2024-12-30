5 Discontinued Nissan Cars That Could Revive The Brand
Nissan has a lengthy heritage, both here in the U.S. and abroad, after all, it is a Japanese company. There are cars in its history dating back several decades, and there are lots of icons worth remembering. Sports cars like the GT-R and the Z hold a special place amongst high-performance enthusiast vehicles, while quirky vehicles like the Figaro and the Cube let us know that Nissan has a soft spot for strange design. But Nissan is in significant financial trouble. There could be, however, a savior on the horizon.
Honda is reportedly looking into merging with Nissan (with the possibility of Mitsubishi also joining the mix too) to take on tough electric vehicle rivals like BYD and Tesla. And if that merger goes through, it could mean a number of co-developed vehicles between the two brands. This is where the fun of imagination begins.
Imagine if Honda lent some of its platforms to discontinued Nissan nameplates. Honda has a number of its own iconic vehicles and lots of powertrains that could be used by Nissan. Or, if the merger is a financial success, it could help get Nissan back on track to develop a few of its own platforms. In that spirit, this is a list of some of the discontinued cars that could help breathe new life into Nissan. All of the theories here are simply that, theories, but that's part of the fun right?
A Nissan Z – but smaller
The current Nissan Z starts at $42,970 (not including destination fees) and topped-out NISMO versions start at $65,705. While it isn't the most expensive sports car in its segment, there is certainly room below the Z for an affordable sports car. A Toyota GR86, for example, starts at $31,100 for the base model, with the top-of-the-line Trueno Edition model going for $36,370. That's the perfect price range for a baby-Z of sorts — something smaller, less powerful, and less expensive than the current Z, but still wearing the Z name.
By tapping into some nostalgia, Nissan could do battle against vehicles like the Toyota GR86 with a 240Z, a 280Z or a 300ZX – all retired names in the Z's illustrious history. Power for these baby Z's could come from a number of sources in Honda's lineup including Honda's upcoming Prelude, which should be entertaining and sporty in its own right. A hybrid, an EV, or an internal-combustion version of the Z could all be successful in their own ways, but affordability should be the top concern here.
There are only two sports cars for sale currently under the Nissan umbrella — the GT-R and the Z — and the GT-R is being discontinued in 2025. And while sports cars aren't amongst the best-selling vehicles, they do drive consumers towards brands, especially young ones. Appeal to youthful enthusiasts by offering a fun, reasonably-powered, Z-branded sports car and that connection could last a lifetime.
The Xterra could compete in a hotly contested segment
An off-roader with its own unique style, the Xterra was popular in its era, but it was discontinued for safety and regulatory reasons. Reviving the Xterra name could be beneficial to Nissan though, especially considering the current crop of off-roaders like the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler. Off-roading is surging in popularity lately, and if you've been to an auto show in the last few months you've likely seen a number of rugged versions of popular cars with roof racks, all-terrain tires, and little ladders providing access to the aforementioned roof racks. This territory is perfect for an Xterra renaissance.
The newest Frontier or the latest crop of Honda SUVs like the Passport or Pilot could serve as the donor platform for the Xterra, so long as the underpinnings were rugged enough to take on tough off-road trails. Four-wheel drive (or all-wheel drive) and all-terrain tires would need to be standard, of course, as would off-road driving modes for snow, mud, and dirt. Some unique styling, accessories like roof racks and snorkels to appeal to the outdoor crowd, and you've got a potential hit on your hands. While there are plenty of Xterra enthusiasts out there, the styling isn't particularly iconic so designers could start with a blank page and give the new Xterra an utterly unique aesthetic. Just don't forget the roof racks.
A Maxima, but do it with Type-R power
The Maxima was known as the 4DSC or 4-Door Sports Car by Nissan. It was branded that way in the late 1980s, and the name stuck for several generations, guiding the Maxima's journey for some time. Unfortunately, the Maxima was discontinued recently due to declining sales and a shift towards electric vehicles at Nissan. But parts-sharing with Honda could revive the sporty sedan and reinvigorate a portion of Nissan's lineup.
Honda currently produces several four-door vehicles with punchy acceleration and engaging driving dynamics but the most notable ones are the Civic Si and the Civic Type R. The Si, with its turbocharged 200-hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, could be a donor base for a new base-level Maxima, providing the underpinnings and powertrain to get things going. The real value though would lie in using the Type R's spicy turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Both the Si and the Type R are manual-transmission only, a big draw for drivers looking for maximum engagement. The last Maxima put out 300 hp but the Civic Type R makes 315 horses — and who doesn't like more horsepower in their four-door sports car? The 2023 Maxima (the last year Nissan produced it) was rated by the EPA to return 24 mpg combined, which is the same as the current Type R, so there's no loss there either.
Bring back the Cube as an affordable EV
The Nissan Cube was just plain weird, and that makes it the perfect car to resurrect, so we can embrace the weirdness all over again. Quirky styling and features like wrap-around windows were off the mark a bit for the day, but recreating this compact wagon could have its benefits for Nissan, especially if they brought it back as an EV. Retro is having a moment right now, with vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Volkswagen ID Buzz, and even the soon-to-return Honda Prelude all having a serious resurgence. The Cube could ride that same wave as an affordable EV meant for city use.
A new Nissan Cube could compete against vehicles like the Fiat 500e, the Mini Cooper SE, and the Hyundai Kona Electric — all affordable runabouts with enough range to navigate city life. Lots of new EVs are focusing on maximum range, but a new Cube could focus on whimsy and affordability instead. A small range of around 150 miles would probably do the trick, and since Honda doesn't currently have an EV in that range, a co-developed project could likely need to be produced and eventually sold by both brands. Honda could even brand theirs as the new Insight.
Updated versions of Nissan vans
There aren't currently any vans available from Nissan – no minivans, no cargo vans, and nothing in the commercial size-range for hauling passengers – but at one point they had all three. The Nissan NV, the NV200 and the Quest were Nissans latest vans, available at various points over the last few years, offering maximum passenger capacity, big cargo space, or comfortable family accommodations.
The NV, available in Cargo and Passenger setups, was big, boxy, and powered by a V8 that offered impressive towing power — as much as 9,400 pounds in certain cargo configurations. Reviving a van with the same boxy proportions and the same thirsty V8 probably may not be the best idea, but a smaller, more-efficient six-cylinder engine could do the trick. Adding camping accessories or upfitting options for contractors could help bring new eyes to the Nissan NV, as could some new styling to set it apart from the hard right angles of the old model.
The NV200 was a smaller, more city-friendly van that was used as a taxi for a short time and it could be revived right alongside the Quest, both of which would slot in underneath the NV. Using Honda's excellent Odyssey platform for the NV200 and the Quest would be a smart move for Nissan and likely draw families to the brand.