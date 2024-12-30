5 Discontinued Nissan Cars That Could Revive The Brand

Nissan has a lengthy heritage, both here in the U.S. and abroad, after all, it is a Japanese company. There are cars in its history dating back several decades, and there are lots of icons worth remembering. Sports cars like the GT-R and the Z hold a special place amongst high-performance enthusiast vehicles, while quirky vehicles like the Figaro and the Cube let us know that Nissan has a soft spot for strange design. But Nissan is in significant financial trouble. There could be, however, a savior on the horizon.

Advertisement

Honda is reportedly looking into merging with Nissan (with the possibility of Mitsubishi also joining the mix too) to take on tough electric vehicle rivals like BYD and Tesla. And if that merger goes through, it could mean a number of co-developed vehicles between the two brands. This is where the fun of imagination begins.

Imagine if Honda lent some of its platforms to discontinued Nissan nameplates. Honda has a number of its own iconic vehicles and lots of powertrains that could be used by Nissan. Or, if the merger is a financial success, it could help get Nissan back on track to develop a few of its own platforms. In that spirit, this is a list of some of the discontinued cars that could help breathe new life into Nissan. All of the theories here are simply that, theories, but that's part of the fun right?

Advertisement