Why Are Honda And Nissan Reportedly Eyeing A Megamerger?

The turmoil in the automobile sector, especially in light of the current EV upheaval, could soon produce a stunning merger. According to Nikkei Asia, Honda and Nissan are exploring a merger option to stay competitive in the face of the onslaught from Chinese electric carmakers and Tesla. "Honda and Nissan are considering operating under a holding company, and soon will sign a memorandum of understanding," says the report.

Interestingly, Mitsubishi could join the nexus as the third player, in hopes of creating an automobile conglomerate with bigger aspirations in the global market. Discussions between Honda and Nissan reportedly began in March this year, and a few months later, the two parties inked a deal covering the automotive software stack and more importantly, "shared automotive components." The blockbuster deal between the Japanese automakers won't be one-of-a-kind though.

Earlier this year, Hyundai and General Motors also signed a memorandum of understanding, with the goal of collaborating on electric and hydrogen tech for automobiles, with a focus on co-developing passenger and commercial vehicles. In the same month, BMW and Toyota also joined hands to develop advanced fuel cells for electric cars, with the overarching goal of reducing costs and developing the tech stack.

Two months later, Rivian and Volkswagen announced their partnership, with the latter set to pour billions of dollars into the EV upstart. Nissan and Honda are likely hoping for similar end goals, but it seems the deal has more to do with fixing their own market situation and staying competitive rather than taking a lead.