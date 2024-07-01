Why Nissan Is Discontinuing The GT-R In 2025

Nissan recently confirmed the end of production for the R35 GT-R, a car that's almost old enough to vote. That's right, 17 years after it was introduced, the GT-R is on its way out. Unfortunately, in its release regarding the "sunset" of the GT-R, Nissan didn't cite specific reasons for the discontinuation. So, we're left to speculate, taking a few educated guesses as to why the GT-R is dying, and mourning its loss along the way.

The 2024 GT-R is still special, and it still offers a thrilling driving experience — it's powerful and precise — but it has aged considerably over the years, and it's become much more expensive. When the R35 GT-R first became a reality in America, it was powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 known as the VR38DETT. It produced 473 horsepower and started at around $70,000. Nissan has added updates to the styling, suspension hardware, and tech over the years, but fundamentally, it's the same car underneath.

The VR38DETT still powers the GT-R today, and it makes considerably more power — as much as 600 horsepower in some models — but prices are up too, with some GT-R models selling for well over $200,000. That price increase, along with the lack of a significant redesign over the last 17 years, has led to decreased sales in recent years. Combine the low sales with increasing fuel economy standards across the automotive industry, and the picture becomes a bit clearer.