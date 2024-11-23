The Best Of The LA Auto Show 2024 (And The Trends You Might've Missed)

Every year, after walking the floor of the Los Angeles Auto Show once, I take a second lap to see if there's anything I missed. Then, after lunch, I take a third lap to get a closer look at any cars that were surrounded by crowds earlier in the day. On Media Day, when the cars launch, the morning is always busy; as the crowd thins out in the afternoon, there's a chance to double-check each automaker's booth and ensure that there's nothing I've missed.

Advertisement

Not only does this give me plenty of time to stretch my legs, but it's also a great way to get a sense of the cars in a larger context. It's a chance to do a sanity check on my favorite vehicles from the show, search for themes and pop in and out of any vehicles that have debuted once the mania surrounding them has died down. This year, there was a lot to see, if you knew where to look. Many of the typical brands were absent or had reduced presence, but there were lots of exciting cars both in production and concept form.