2025 Acura ADX Wants To Be The Integra Of SUVs: What To Expect For Release & Price
Acura is launching the Acura ADX, a compact crossover SUV based on the Integra platform. This model will serve as the gateway model to the Acura lineup, focusing on driving performance, high-tech features, and a comfortable cabin, which is in high demand today from young drivers. The ADX is available in three trims: The base model, the A-Spec, and the A-Spec with Advance Package. All variants of the ADX will come with a 1.5-liter turbo VTEC inline-4 engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), similar to the Acura Integra (although not the 2024 Acura Integra Type S).
"The all-new Acura ADX is an exciting new gateway model for the Acura brand expanding our performance SUV lineup to four exceptional models in the most popular segments," Acura National Sales assistant vice president Mike Langel. "ADX will hit the heart of the premium compact SUV segment, which has grown significantly over the past few years."
The Acura ADX is based on the Integra platform, which is itself based on the Honda Civic, making it the smallest SUV the luxury brand offers. You could see this in the interior, with the cockpit of the ADX looking almost exactly like the Integra. And even though it will slot below the Honda CR-V-based 2022 Acura RDX, the ADX isn't that much smaller than the RDX, so you won't sacrifice passenger space and comfort even if you pick Acura's "entry-level" SUV.
How much will the Acura ADX cost and when can you get it?
This all-new compact SUV will arrive in dealers in early 2025, so you don't have to wait long to get your hands on it. It will also start at around $35,000, putting it in the price range of the 2025 Lexus UX, 2024 Cadillac XT4, and 2024 Lincoln Corsair. It's unfortunate, though, that the ADX isn't available with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrain, unlike the Lexus UX and Lincoln Corsair. Perhaps Acura will launch it in the near future, especially as the 2025 Honda Civic will finally arrive with a hybrid option.
Nevertheless, you'll still get a lot of features despite that one shortcoming. All models come standard with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, AcuraWatch advanced driver assistance system, a 9-inch color touchscreen with volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging. If you go for the A-spec variant, you'll also get a sliding panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, and sportier 19-inch wheels in Shark Gray.
But for those who want the ultimate luxury, the A-Spec with Advance Package will give you a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, giving you the ultimate audio experience on wheels. It also comes with built-in Google and Alexa with a complimentary three-year data plan, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, and a remote engine start with three years of complimentary AcuraLink remote services.