2025 Acura ADX Wants To Be The Integra Of SUVs: What To Expect For Release & Price

Acura is launching the Acura ADX, a compact crossover SUV based on the Integra platform. This model will serve as the gateway model to the Acura lineup, focusing on driving performance, high-tech features, and a comfortable cabin, which is in high demand today from young drivers. The ADX is available in three trims: The base model, the A-Spec, and the A-Spec with Advance Package. All variants of the ADX will come with a 1.5-liter turbo VTEC inline-4 engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), similar to the Acura Integra (although not the 2024 Acura Integra Type S).

"The all-new Acura ADX is an exciting new gateway model for the Acura brand expanding our performance SUV lineup to four exceptional models in the most popular segments," Acura National Sales assistant vice president Mike Langel. "ADX will hit the heart of the premium compact SUV segment, which has grown significantly over the past few years."

The Acura ADX is based on the Integra platform, which is itself based on the Honda Civic, making it the smallest SUV the luxury brand offers. You could see this in the interior, with the cockpit of the ADX looking almost exactly like the Integra. And even though it will slot below the Honda CR-V-based 2022 Acura RDX, the ADX isn't that much smaller than the RDX, so you won't sacrifice passenger space and comfort even if you pick Acura's "entry-level" SUV.

