What Is Nissan E-POWER And How Is It Different From Other Hybrid Tech?

In the e-POWER, the 1.8 kWh high-voltage battery stores energy that's either supplied by the engine or energy gained via regenerative braking. This battery capacity is smaller than what's; typically found in hybrid vehicles —where capacities range between 10 kWh and 20 kWh— it serves an important purpose. Unlike other hybrids that prioritize the electric-only, range, the battery in the e-POWER focuses on optimizing a car's efficiency. And, theoretically, it does, because the engine runs less often, but even when it starts running, it's not operating under a lot of stress.

When you start up an e-POWER-equipped vehicle, the engine immediately starts sending power to the battery, keeping it charged and supplying power to the motor for acceleration. So the electric motors will continue sending power to the wheels as long as you have gas. While the electric motor is tasked with powering the wheels, the petrol engine in the e-POWER runs at a constant speed — which reduces engine-related mechanical stress and fuel consumption. In this case, the engine's output meets the demands of the electric motor and battery.

Another cool feature of the e-POWER is the electric motor's ability to deliver instant torque and acceleration, which, interestingly, are also some of the perks of owning an electric car. And, while it doesn't require external charging, riders can recharge it from a wall plug if needed. NIssan's development of the e-POWER isn't; just about being different from the rest, but it is surprisingly practical too. With characteristics that match an EV, the system delivers a pleasant driving experience. Moreover, with the e-POWER, Nissan can produce hybrids and EVs at lower costs.

