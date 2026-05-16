The 'Maverick Act' Could Lead To The US Flying F-14D Tomcat Fighter Jets Again

The F-14D Tomcat may not have the modern-day prestige of fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning, the world's most advanced fighter jet — but it does have its own claims to fame. Not least of which, the fighter can claim to have starred alongside Hollywood greats in a blockbuster movie.

Of course, it also had a long and illustrious career as the US Navy's primary carrier-borne fighter. From its first operational deployment in 1975 until its retirement in 2006, the Tomcat repeatedly proved itself to be more than just a movie star.

Now, an act currently moving through Congress could see the old warhorse shake off the cobwebs and return to the sky. This doesn't mean we're going to get to see the sight of an aircraft carrier flight deck full of F-14s again, but the appropriately named "Maverick Act" could see at least one Tomcat restored to grace the skies again.

The Bill, which passed the Senate on April 28, 2026, proposes the transfer of three surplus F-14Ds from Navy ownership to the US Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama. While the Maverick Act doesn't expressly say that all three jets will be made airworthy, it does have provisions that could allow one of the retired fighters to be restored to flying condition for airshows and commemorative events.

So, while it isn't going to return to its glory days, the film star of the fighter jet world may yet have a final curtain call or two to perform in American skies.