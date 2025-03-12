The History Behind Iran's F-14 Tomcat Fleet, And Why It Led To A US Sales Ban

Before the U.S. Navy retired the F-14 Tomcat, it was the premier bomber hunter. Its after-burning turbofan engines –whether General Electric or Pratt & Whitney's power plants– let it exceed two times the speed of sound. The radar-intercept officer (RIO) could track two dozen rival aircraft from nearly 200 miles away with the AWG-9 X-band pulse-doppler radar, making it a real impressive piece of machinery. Then there was its robust armament. The Tomcat had 10 hardpoints that could carry a payload of 14,500 pounds. As the primary fighter jet featured in "Topgun," viewers only glimpsed a fraction of what it could do. So when Iran had a chance to acquire a few for itself, it took it.

It's common knowledge that most of the western world isn't on good terms with the Islamic Republic of Iran. That tension started around the '80s, but that didn't stop the Reagan administration from selling parts for the F-14 to Iran. Reagan's heart was in the right place, exchanging Tomcat components for the return of American hostages, as well as some cash. Unfortunately, much of that money went to fund an illegal and off the books campaign to overthrow the Nicaraguan. When Congress discovered these secret efforts, it passed a bill that the then president signed, banning F-14 components from being sold to anyone. This law only made it more difficult for Iran to acquire the parts it needed, though, and it didn't change the fact that it still had an impressive piece of American-made hardware.

