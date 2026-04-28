Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Review (2026): 2 Giant Screens Make 1 Massive Gaming Laptop

One thing that has become clear to me is as a reviewer is I'm a sucker for dual-screened laptops. There's just something lovely about opening up a laptop and being greeted by two huge screens staring back at you. At home, I have a triple monitor setup — though I've been considering eliminating one of them lately. Multiple monitors are an integral part of my workflow, whether I'm editing other articles or writing my own.

So, when Asus asked if I wanted to review the Zephyrus Duo, of course I said yes, but I'm not sure I really knew what I was getting into. Because a separate part of my job involves being mobile. I work in a lot of different places, which is why a dual-screen laptop is attractive. But this is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo — it's a dual-screen gaming laptop

Typical traits of gaming laptops involve lots of power and quirky design, both of which are delightful. But they also tend to be big, heavy, and pretty hard on the battery. I'm both pleased and saddened that the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo embodies all of these traits — unapologetically. I've been using an Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo review sample, provided by Asus for just under a week, including lugging it on a trip across the country and back, and these are my thoughts.