The Adorable Tech I'm Using The Cover MWC 2026

Mobile World Congress is back again in Barcelona, Spain, and I'm back here covering the show. This year, I have a different focus than I did in 2025 — I'm still on the hunt for new tech and gadgets to cover the trade show, but I wanted to use some products that were a little odd, a little cute, and a whole lot of fun to cover the show.

MWC will have no shortage of new gadgets launching, but that's no reason to rely on schlepping the same old tech around the show floor. In addition to fun, I also focused on small and in some cases, a little cute. One of the challenges of covering a trade show is being saddled with excess gear, so this year I'm focusing on reducing weight and reducing bulk so I can live through the show without my old back requiring excessive medication.

Now that I've landed in Barcelona and I've unpacked all the gear, I can now share it with you — with the exception of a few things that are still under embargo (that you'll learn about later this week). So, without further ado, here's the thin, slim, light, and adorable gear that I've got with me.