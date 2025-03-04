MWC 2025 Day 1 Roundup: Let's Get This Party Started!

Mobile World Congress is one of the world's largest mobile electronics shows, and it takes place annually in Barcelona. Brands from around the world converge on the city to show off the latest and greatest of what's coming. It's like Christmas in February and in a beautiful city besides.

Of course, it's not exclusively phones, but there are a lot of them here. SlashGear is on the ground covering the show, seeking out the coolest and most interesting gadgets we can find. The show floor is expansive and covers a lot of territory and verticals. In addition to phones, there are a lot of other mobile devices, like wearables and audio, but there's also computing, VR, health tech, and even more.

Today is also the first day the show was open to media, and we were all over it. So, from VR to concept computers, to a whole new way of thinking about AI, here's the coolest stuff we saw on day one of MWC 2025.