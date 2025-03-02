Honor Watch 5 Ultra Review: Weeks Of Smartwatch Battery Life At A Premium

The first thing I noticed about the Honor Watch Ultra was how similar it looked to the OnePlus Watch 3 (and OnePlus Watch 2 for that matter). Both watches have the same size screen and the same two buttons on the side. By that I mean almost exactly the same to buttons. The top button is a rotating digital crown and the bottom button is a flat pusher. The bottom button can be assigned to any function you want; by default it's set to start an activity.

Unlike the OnePlus Watch 3, the case around the screen is octagonal, which is a really nice look aesthetically. The case also loses the numbers around the periphery, which is a win in my book. The octagonal shape adds a classiness to the watch that the OnePlus doesn't quite achieve, though I find the similarity between the two watches hilarious, likely because I reviewed them basically back to back.

The case is made of a titanium alloy on the front and a polymer fiber composite on the back. Overall, the watch is a chonker, but it's stylish enough that you don't really mind.

The lugs for the Honor watch and much more band replacement friendly. Rather than a TPU strap that is shaped to conform to the watch, Honor closes that gap off with a metal finish that compliments the watch's face and makes it easy to swap in a different band. Speaking of which, the band that comes with the watch is either a brown leather strap (as reviewed) or a black fluorolastomer strap.

