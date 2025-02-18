OnePlus Watch 3 Review: Taking Apple Watch To Task With Two Key Features

OnePlus has been killing it lately. It started off the year launching the OnePlus 13, arguably one of the phones to beat for 2025. It hit some midrange highs with the OnePlus 13R, and now it's launching the OnePlus Watch 3. I've said this before, but it's rare that a device solves every problem I had with it from the previous generation, but here we are.

Last year's OnePlus Watch 2 was very good but it came with some flaws that, while they weren't real deal breakers, they certainly held the watch back from its full potential. Those flaws have been addressed, and it's lovely to see.

Like the OnePlus 13, this watch is not without fault, but the faults themselves are getting smaller and a bit more nit picky. To have come this far in just two generations after the ... ahem ... challenges that faced the original OnePlus watch is a remarkable journey in and of itself. I've been wearing the OnePlus Watch 3 sample provided by OnePlus for one week, and this is my full review.