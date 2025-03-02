Honor Pad V9 Review: A Low-Price Tablet With A Loud Bark And A Little Bite

The search for a tablet often yields two different results. You can have a tablet that is basically a junky content consumption machine like an Amazon Fire tablet, or you can have a high-powered productivity tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. If you aim in between those two points, there are some options, but often you'll find pretty big tradeoffs in order to bring the costs down.

The Honor V9 Pad is not one of those devices. Rather, this is a very good tablet that can be had for not a lot of money. While Samsung's high-end tablets command $800 or more, Honor is quietly releasing a large tablet with a high refresh rate, good battery life and a few other bells and whistles for around a third of that. That makes for a pretty compelling package, which is why I wanted to check it out. It just launched at MWC 2025, but I've been using a review sample provided by Honor for about a week and this is my full review.