Honor Earbuds Open Review: Some AI And Very Subtle Sound Outside Your Ear

I have a soft spot for true wireless earbuds. I've tested some of the best you can buy, and I always keep coming back. So, when Honor had a set of open earbuds to try, I was immediately interested. Open earbuds tend to be more comfortable that their in-ear counterparts, because they're not designed to go in your ears. But they come with a pretty big downside — external noise.

The Honor Earbuds Open come by their name honestly. They're hook-style earbuds that loop over your lobe and hover a speaker right next to your ear canal. This turns out to be both a good and a bad thing — but both of those conditions are unique to your individual ear shape. For some it won't be a problem at all.

Honor is also leaning heavily into AI to make these earbuds really shine, and that's a bit of an Achilles' heel. It's important to get the basics right, before you try to embellish, and it seems like Honor skipped past some of them. I've been using a review sample of Honor Earbuds Open provided by Honor for about one week, and this is my full review.